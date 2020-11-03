A 31-year-old Fontana man, shot as he allegedly attempted to force his way into an apartment in Redlands on Nov. 2, was later arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and other charges, according to the Redlands Police Department.
Police responded to a call of shots fired at the apartment complex in the 1000 block of Pine Avenue about 7:30 p.m. Police received a separate call from a woman at the apartment reporting that her fiancé had shot one of her family members.
Police arrived and learned the person who was shot had already fled the scene. Officers were contacted later by Emergency Room personnel at Loma Linda University Medical Center who said a man had been admitted with a gunshot wound.
Antoine Louis Brown was treated for non-life-threatening wounds and later released from the hospital.
The apartment resident told police he shot Brown in self-defense as Brown tried to force his way into the apartment carrying a gun and making threats following a verbal confrontation with family members. Police recovered the gun allegedly belonging to Brown. Police also recovered the gun used by the resident, which was determined to be stolen out of Las Vegas.
After being treated and released from the hospital, Brown was arrested and transported to West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga. He was later released after posting bail. The San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office will review the entire case to determine if any charges are warranted against the person who shot the intruder.
