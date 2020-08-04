A 35-year-old Fontana man was shot to death in Rialto on July 31, according to the Rialto Police Department.
At 9:44 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 300 block of W. Shamrock Avenue. Upon arrival, they located a man who was slumped over in the driver's seat of his vehicle.
The driver, who was identified as Richard Salazar, was pronounced deceased.
No suspects have been arrested in the case, which is still under investigation.
