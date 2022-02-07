A 26-year-old Fontana man was shot to death in San Bernardino on Jan. 30, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.
At about 12:05 p.m., the call center received 911 calls regarding the shooting, and patrol officers were dispatched to 1245 North E Street. When they arrived, they were told by witnesses that the vicim had been dropped off at St. Bernardine's Medical Center by a private vehicle.
The victim was treated by medical staff, but he succumbed to his injuries. He was identified as Joseph Jessie Veloz.
Officers secured the scene and conducted an investigation. Based on witness statements, Veloz was shot after an argument with the suspect.
Currently, there are no additional witnesses who have come forward with information.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective K. Hernandez at hernandez_ki@sbcity.org / (909) 384-5620 or Homicide Sergeant E. Campos at campos_er@sbcity.org / (909) 384-5613.
