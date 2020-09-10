A 22-year-old Fontana man was shot while jogging near a local park on the night of Sept. 9, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 9:18 p.m., officers received reports of a shooting at Jack Bulik Park in the 16500 block of Filbert Street. Officers arrived and located the victim, who was suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen. The victim was transported to an area hospital and was expected to survive his injuries, according to Fontana Police Officer Richard Guerrero.
Officers also located an additional adult male victim whose vehicle had been shot.
The investigation is ongoing and the preliminary information indicates a possible altercation occurred between occupants of two vehicles, and at least 1-2 shots were fired from or near one of the vehicles, Guerrero said.
The 22-year-old victim was uninvolved in the alleged altercation, police said.
"It’s believed the jogger wasn’t the intended target but was struck by a stray bullet fired by the unidentified suspect(s)," Guerrero said.
Detectives are asking for anyone with information or videos regarding this incident to contact Detective Kirkland at (909) 356-3346 ckirkland@fontana.org (FPD DR# 20-11126)
