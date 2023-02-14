A 40-year-old Fontana man who electro-shocked Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 pleaded guilty on Feb. 14 to the assault and three other charges, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Daniel Rodriguez, 40, was one of hundreds of rioters who disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election.
Rodriguez pleaded guilty to conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding, obstruction of justice, and assaulting a law enforcement officer with a deadly or dangerous weapon. He admitted to assaulting Fanone with a taser during the riot at the Capitol.
Fanone was assaulted by multiple people during the incident and suffered a heart attack as a result. He has since left the police force.
During an interview with two federal investigators in March of 2021, Rodriguez expressed remorse for what he did, according to a video released by the Justice Department.
“I’m sorry he had to go through that,” Rodriguez said in the video. “It’s not right that he had to suffer like that.”
In the video, Rodriguez said this about the attack on Fanone: “When I did it, I was like, oh, my God. What did I just do?”
U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson scheduled a sentencing hearing for May 16.
According to court documents, Rodriguez and others created a Telegram group chat, called the “Patriots 45 MAGA Gang,” in the fall of 2020 and used it as a platform to advocate violence against certain groups and individuals that either supported the 2020 presidential election results, supported what the group perceived as liberal or Communist ideologies, or held positions of authority in government.
The group’s activities included collecting weapons and tactical gear to bring to Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, storming past barricades to gain unlawful access to the Capitol, and coordinating activities before, during, and after the riot.
According to court documents, Rodriguez conspired to stop, delay, and hinder Congress’s certification of the Electoral College vote as well as to prevent evidence from being used in the investigation of his and his co-conspirators’ activities.
Rodriguez was arrested at his Fontana home on March 31, 2021 by the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office.
In the 25 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 985 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the Capitol, including about 319 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.