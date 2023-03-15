A Fontana resident was sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison due to sex crimes, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Matthew Timothy Schmitt, 36, was sentenced on March 6 to 135 months for attempted enticement of a minor for sexual purposes.
Schmitt was arrested after communicating with an undercover agent, whom Schmitt believed was a 13-year-old girl, and traveling to Riverside for sex with the minor.
The court also ordered that Schmitt serve a lifetime period of supervised release.
The Riverside County District Attorney’s Office investigated this matter with assistance from the Fontana Police Department.
Schmitt was originally arrested by the Fontana P.D. in 2020 on charges of sending harmful matter to seduce minors and possession of child pornography.
----- SCHMITT’S CASE was one of several separate child sexual exploitation cases alleging the victimization of minors announced by the Department of Justice on March 15.
United States Attorney Martin Estrada, FBI Assistant Director in Charge Donald Alway, and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Acting Special Agent in Charge Eddy Wang made the announcement.
The cases are part of Project Safe Childhood, which is the Justice Department’s longstanding initiative to combat the ongoing epidemic of child exploitation crimes.
“Protecting our children from sexual exploitation is some of the most important work my office does,” said Estrada. “For years, we have vigorously prosecuted child sexual predators, and we have only increased those efforts in recent times. To those who would seek to victimize our youth, let me be clear: We will use every tool in our arsenal to bring you to justice and thereby stop you from causing further irreparable harm to others.”
