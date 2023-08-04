A Fontana man who has more than 12 felony convictions was arrested after a recent burglary, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On July 1, patrol officers responded to a Fontana home to investigate a burglary. The victim, who had an open house during the day, noticed several personal belongings missing. Upon reviewing cameras inside the home, the victim observed a man committing the theft. The case was forwarded to the Fontana P.D. Investigations Unit for additional follow-up.
The suspect was positively identified as 51-year-old Roger Gutierrez, who has an extensive criminal history, including an 18-page rap sheet, police said. Gutierrez has more than a dozen felony convictions for crimes such as grand theft, robbery, possession of stolen property, forgery, and burglary. He was currently out on bail for a separate grand theft arrest from earlier this year.
On Aug. 3 at about noon, detectives tracked Gutierrez down to a shopping center in northern Fontana, where he was arrested without incident. A search warrant was conducted at his residence, where a large amount of suspected stolen property was located.
Due to the suspect’s lengthy criminal history and continuous criminal behavior, a $1 million bail enhancement was obtained.
Detectives are seeking any additional information and other potential victims. Persons who recognize any of the stolen items seen in the accompanying photos and believe they may have been victimized are urged to contact Detective Hackett at (909) 354-8171.
