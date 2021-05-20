A Fontana man served heroically during the Vietnam War, but he was never formally honored for his efforts. Now, more than 52 years later, he will get the recognition he deserves, according to Congressman Pete Aguilar.
John Kerins will be receiving 13 combat medals from Aguilar and Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Commander Jose Mendoza during a special ceremony on May 24 in San Bernardino.
The medals, including the Bronze Star, were earned for the U.S. Army veteran's service but were never awarded. After advocating on behalf of Kerins, Aguilar’s office was able to secure the medals from the Department of the Army to be formally awarded to Kerins for the first time.
Kerins was drafted into the Army in 1966. He attended his Basic Combat Training at Fort Knox, KY, and his Advanced Individual Training to become a gunner at Fort Gordon, GA. Then he attended and graduated from Airborne School at Fort Benning, GA. In 1967, after completing his training, he was assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division in Fort Bragg, NC.
Due to operational needs, he was then reassigned to the 101st Airborne Division and deployed to Vietnam in October 1967 until September of 1968.
During his Vietnam Tour, he served at A Shau Valley, Chu Lai, Laos, and Cambodia. In his tour of duty, he engaged in direct combat with the enemy on multiple occasions and suffered a shrapnel wound because of those actions. He now resides in Fontana with his family.
The medals to be presented are:
• Bronze Star Medal
• Two Army Commendation Medals/One with “V” Device
• Army Good Conduct Medal
• National Defense Service Medal
• Vietnam Service Medal with Four Bronze Service Stars
• Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm Unit Citation
• Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device (1960)
• Republic of Vietnam Civil Actions Honor Medal with First Class Unit Citation
• Parachutist Badge
• Expert Qualification Badge w/Machine Gun Bar
• Sharpshooter Marksmanship Qualification Badge with Automatic Rifle Bar
• Marksman Marksmanship Qualification Badge with Rifle Bar
In addition, Aguilar will award six Vietnam Veteran lapel pins to DAV members who served in the Vietnam War.
