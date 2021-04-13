A 44-year-old Fontana man who was a softball coach for a travel ball team has been arrested for allegedly sexually molesting three victims, according to the Fontana Police Department.
Earlier this month, the victims, all of them juveniles, came forward and identified Osbaldo Gonzalez as the suspect who had allegedly been molesting them on multiple occasions over the last five or six years, police said.
The sexual assaults allegedly occurred at the home of Gonzalez and at other locations while the victims were traveling with the softball team.
Gonzalez was arrested and booked at West Valley Detention Center on April 9.
If any other persons have additional information regarding Gonzalez, they are asked to contact Detective Macias at (909) 350-7730.
