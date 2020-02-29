A Fontana resident who was an employee at a store in Riverside was shot to death in the early morning hours of Feb. 28, according to the Riverside Police Department.
The victim, a 28-year-old man, has not yet been identified at the request of law enforcement.
At about 3:25 a.m., Riverside officers responded to a 7-11 convenience store, located in the 6600 block of Indiana Avenue, regarding an employee found bleeding and severely injured inside the business. A customer went inside and discovered the injured victim, then immediately called the Public Safety Dispatch Center.
When officers arrived, they found the victim, who appeared to be suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Paramedics with the Riverside Fire Department responded and attempted lifesaving measures, but the victim was pronounced deceased.
Detectives are working with investigators from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department to determine if this homicide is related to two armed robberies that occurred earlier the same morning in the cities of Moreno Valley and Perris.
Any persons with information, especially if they were at or near this 7-11 store between the hours of 3 a.m. and 3:30 a.m., are urged to contact Detective Daniel Mercadefe at (951) 353-7103 or dmercadefe@riversideca.gov, or Detective Brett Stennett at (951) 353-7213 or bstennett@riversideca.gov.
Those wishing to remain anonymous can email rpdtips@riversideca.gov or utilize the Riverside P.D.'s mobile app “Submit a Tip” feature while referencing report number 200006018.
