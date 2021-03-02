A 37-year-old Fontana man who was arrested last month on child pornography charges was arrested once again after new evidence was uncovered, according to the Fontana Police Department.
Detectives from the P.D.'s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force originally arrested Sagi Schwartzberg on charges of possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material on Feb. 17, and Schwartzberg bailed out of custody.
On March 2, the P.D. announced that ICAC detectives discovered evidence on Schwartzberg’s electronic device that indicated he had allegedly been communicating with multiple underage females and paying them for sexual acts. Schwartzberg allegedly used Venmo and Cash App to pay the underage females.
The screen names that Schwartzberg was using were:
Snapchat: Jason D %
Snapchat: xocdrunkx
Snapchat: sagiesq
Kik: drunkesq
Kik: hoping4achance
Wickr: xocdrunkx
Pay Apps:
Venmo: xocdrunkx
Venmo: sagiesq
Cash App: Xocdrunkx or URL $ocdrunk
ICAC detectives worked with the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office to obtain a new arrest warrant for Schwartzberg for alleged contact or communication with a minor to commit a sexual act and knowingly hiring a minor to participate in the production of child sexual abuse material.
On March 1, Schwartzberg was located and arrested by the Fontana P.D.'s Fugitive Apprehension Team for his outstanding warrant.
ICAC detectives are seeking the public’s help with identifying additional victims in this investigation. Anyone who may have had contact with Schwartzberg on the provided social medial platforms are encouraged to contact ICAC at JMOYER@FONTANA.ORG or at (909) 356-3310.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.