A 42-year-old Fontana man who was working part-time photographing children has been arrested on charges related to child pornography, according to the Fontana Police Department.
Detectives from the P.D.'s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force discovered that Kenneth Smith was allegedly downloading and distributing child pornography over the Internet.
On Jan. 7, a search warrant was served at Smith’s residence in the 7500 block of Sultana Avenue with the assistance of the P.D.'s Fugitive Apprehension Team. During the service of the search warrant, several electronic devices were seized.
Smith was arrested on charges of possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography, and possession of child pornography in excess of 600 images. He was booked at West Valley Detention Center.
Smith was allegedly in possession of many photographs of children in compromising situations. Detectives are seeking the public's help with identifying any additional victims related to this investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Moyer at (909) 350-7168.
