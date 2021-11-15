Fontana Mayor Acquanetta Warren attended the Nov. 15 ceremony in Washington, D.C. for the signing of the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, lauding Congress and President Biden for working together to put millions of Americans to work in order to fix the nation’s crumbling infrastructure.
Warren said this landmark economic growth bill represents the largest investment in roads and bridges in generations, and the most significant investment in mass transit ever.
“This bill will produce countless jobs for cities such as Fontana. It will improve roadways, transit systems, our access to clean water and, for millions of Americans, their ability to access high-speed internet and bridge the digital divide,” Warren said in a news release issued by the City of Fontana.
The mayor was invited by Biden to represent small and mid-sized cities at the ceremony. She had earlier participated in some planning sessions regarding the bill, and singled out the local Congressional delegation — Rep. Pete Aguilar and Rep. Norma Torres -– for their efforts.
“Too many times, massive spending bills are designed for big cities. Not the bipartisan infrastructure bill. It is designed to help all of us — big, small and in between,” Warren said.
“After the Great Depression, Roosevelt had his New Deal — putting America back to work and bringing forth programs that are still with us generations later: Social Security, unemployment insurance and federal agricultural subsidies. Now, after a pandemic that has shaken the global economy to its core, we have this Newer Deal – one that will put America back while protecting and advancing our infrastructure for generations to come.”
This is the third time in the last five years that Warren has attended events at the White House. She and other officials met with former President Trump to discuss infrastructure and economic development, but no infrastructure bill was implemented during his administration.
"It is always an honor to be invited to the White House alongside other mayors to have a seat at the table to advocate for our cities," Warren said after her visit in 2019.
