Acquanetta Warren enjoys being Fontana’s mayor, but she apparently also likes being an “undercover boss.”
Warren will be appearing on the television show “Undercover Boss” on Friday, April 1 at 8 p.m. on CBS Channel 2.
The program is a reality series that follows high-level executives as they slip anonymously into the rank-and-fire of their own organizations, CBS said in a news release.
“Each week, a different leader will sacrifice the comfort of their corner office for an undercover mission to examine the inner workings of their operation,” the news release said.
In the upcoming episode, Warren will tackle “tough and dirty jobs alongside city employees,” the news release said. “Is the mayor willing to roll up her sleeves and get her hands dirty maintaining the city’s sewers and cleaning the trash-littered parks?”
During the March 22 City Council meeting, Warren made a brief announcement about her involvement.
“I’m sure you all will not recognize me,” Warren said with a laugh. Then she added, “This is a great platform for our city. You’re going to see just why we say our staff is second to none. It’s a big honor for this city, we’re going to be national, and I’m hoping that we attract more assistance as a result of this show.”
In a video preview for the episode, Warren can be seen disguised with shorter hair and eyeglasses. She posted the video on her Facebook page and received some positive comments.
“Spectacular! You are such a good sport!” commented Kimberly Charter.
However, on the City of Fontana Facebook page, commenter Lynne Brosco indicated it was hard to believe that Warren could actually fool the city employees into thinking it wasn’t her.
“There’s no way she was undercover. She is recognizable and has a distinctive way of speaking,” Brosco said.
Another commenter, Karen Elizabeth, said: “Did she go undercover at one of the many warehouses in Fontana, that offers no benefits and only hires through staff agencies?”
Cynthia Carolina Gon said: “She has time to do this? But to actually speak to her residents she does not. Does she filter those negative messages too?”
