The first day of a new school year can be an exciting time for many students, parents, and staff members. But the start of the 2023-24 year is particularly momentous at Fontana Middle School.
The school, which first opened in September of 1928, is celebrating its 95th year. It is the city’s oldest school which is still in operation.
A special ceremony was held in the auditorium on the morning of Aug. 3, when the new school year began, and Principal Marco Garcia, wearing the number “95” on his shirt, was delighted to greet the students as they first walked onto the campus.
“Like any year, it’s exciting to see new faces and returning faces,” Garcia said. “We want to provide the instructional skill sets for them to be successful. Most importantly, we want them to enjoy learning and go on to become life-long learners.”
Garcia said he is proud to be the principal and added that FMS has “an incredible staff.”
When it first opened, the campus was known as Fontana Junior High School. Over the years, thousands of local residents have been students there, and many went on to be future leaders in the community.
For nearly a quarter-century, the school’s graduates went on to attend Chaffey High School in Ontario because no high school existed in the city until Fontana High School opened in 1952.
FMS still has some of the original buildings that are listed in the Fontana Historical Registry. But there have been upgrades over the years, including the construction of the G Building in 2007. The two-story facility features four flex/science labs, six classrooms, two sets of restrooms, and two storage rooms. The auditorium, gym, and locker rooms were modernized in 2012.
Garcia said he is looking forward to the truly spectacular celebration that will take place when the school turns 100 in the year 2028.
