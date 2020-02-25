A 46-year-old Fontana man who was riding a motorcycle died in a traffic collision in Jurupa Valley on Feb. 23, according to Riverside County authorities.
At about 5:29 p.m., deputies from the Jurupa Valley Station responded to a report of a collision involving a vehicle and motorcycle at the intersection of Country Village Road and Wagon Way.
The motorcyclist sustained major injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by Cal Fire personnel. He was later identified as Randy Navarrette.
The preliminary investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling northbound on Country Village Road and attempted a left turn onto Wagon Way. As the vehicle was turning, it collided with the motorcycle that was traveling southbound on Country Village Road.
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation. It does not appear that drugs or alcohol were a factor in this collision.
Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call Deputy Morales at the Jurupa Valley Station at (951) 955-2600.
