A Fontana man riding a motorcycle died in a hit-and-run traffic collision in Upland on Dec. 12, authorities said.
At 4:53 p.m., Upland Police Department officers responded to the incident at the intersection of North 13th Avenue and East 9th Street.
The motorcycle operator, Robert Elmer Meyer, 42, was pronounced deceased at San Antonio Regional Hospital at 5:22 p.m., according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division.
The driver of the vehicle left the scene but was later found, police said. Jorge Romero, an Upland resident, was arrested on charges of vehicular manslaughter, felony hit-and-run, and felony DUI, police said.
