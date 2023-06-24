Nancy Wadley Keough, a native of Fontana who is now living in Pebble Beach, California, received the Distinguished Alumni Citation of Ripon College at a ceremony on June 23.
Keough, a 1967 graduate of the college, is a retired lawyer who served in the military, as a public defender and in private practice.
She was an attorney with the United States Department of Agriculture until 1971. She then accepted a direct commission as a captain in the U.S. Army’s Judge Advocate General’s Corps.
She served on active duty for four years, including a one-year tour in Vietnam, and was awarded the Bronze Star and numerous other military honors. She is an expert marksman in the military and certified as a military judge.
After her service, Keough was a public defender with the Monterey County Public Defender’s Office, retiring in 1999. She then returned to private practice in Pacific Grove and taught as an adjunct professor at Hartnell College.
At Ripon, which is located in Wisconsin, she majored in politics and government and history.
