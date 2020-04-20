State officials have released a list of skilled nursing facilities that have reported at least one case of coronavirus, and a Fontana facility has appeared on that list.
Laurel Convalescent Hospital in Fontana is named on the "Skilled Nursing Facilities: COVID-19" web page that was posted on April 17 by the California Department of Public Health.
There are 1,224 skilled nursing facilities in California, and 258 have reported having one or more COVID-19 cases by either a resident of a health care worker, the web page said.
If a facility had less than 11 cases, the exact number of cases was not specified. Laurel Convalescent Hospital had a number less than 11 staff members who had COVID-19, but did not have any patients who had COVID-19.
Laurel Convalescent was one of several facilities in San Bernardino County mentioned on the list.
Major outbreaks for both residents and workers have taken place at two San Bernardino County facilities.
Cedar Mountain Post Acute Rehabilitation in Yucaipa reported 18 cases among staff members and 62 cases among residents.
Reche Canyon Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Colton reported 29 cases among staff members and 22 cases among residents.
The coronavirus has devastated nursing homes throughout the country. Overall, more than 7,000 deaths have taken place as a result of COVID-19 cases at nursing homes, according to recent reports.
On April 19, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced that in order to ensure appropriate tracking, response, and mitigation of COVID-19 in nursing homes, CMS is reinforcing an existing requirement that nursing homes must report communicable diseases, healthcare-associated infections, and potential outbreaks to state and local health departments.
In addition, CMS will also be previewing a new requirement for facilities to notify residents and their representatives to keep them up to date on the conditions inside the facility, such as when new cases of COVID-19 occur.
