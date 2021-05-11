Natural disasters and emergencies don't plan ahead, but you can.
Local residents can get prepared with the free emergency and disaster preparedness course Listos, which will be offered on Monday, May 17 and Tuesday, May 18. The online training will take place from 6 to 8 p.m., according to a news release by the City of Fontana.
The training focuses on:
• Identifying hazards and risk
• Communication plan
• Family reunification plan
• Utility shut off
• Fire extinguishers
• Emergency supplies
• First aid
• Home organization
• Emotional support
For more information, contact Listos Southern Regional Supervisor Irma Herrera at (909) 561-6007 or IrmaHerreraLISTOSmt@gmail.com.
