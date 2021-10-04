Officer Ryan Windell was recently honored for his work in helping the Fontana Police Department arrest two extremely dangerous suspects at the end of a high-speed pursuit through several cities earlier this year.
Over the past six months, Officer Tim Frydendall has been extensively revamping the air program and training Windell to be a tactical flight officer.
That training was put to great use on July 9, when an armed man and woman from Fresno allegedly committed a residential burglary, stealing a large number of high-capacity rifles and ammunition.
The suspect vehicle traveled at speeds in excess of 100 mph, using emergency lanes, shoulders, and wrong-way driving.
Many times ground units lost sight of the suspect vehicle, but Windell was able to provide updates from above, allowing units to safely continue the pursuit.
The suspect vehicle became disabled and entered the I-215 Freeway in the wrong direction, causing officers to stop the pursuit.
Windell was able to maintain visual and call out the suspects’ actions as they got out of their vehicle with a rifle on the freeway and carjacked a family of four.
The pursuit continued in the carjacked vehicle and Windell directed units once again to the suspect vehicle safely, enabling officers to pursue and apprehend the suspects.
The pursuit went through Rialto, Colton, San Bernardino, Riverside, Moreno Valley, and finally concluded in Mira Loma with the arrest of a man and woman.
All the rifles and ammunition were successfully recovered by the ground units in the two vehicles.
Throughout the incident, Windell provided detailed updates and direction of travel despite being in other cities in other counties and under darkness.
“Officer Windell has recently been released from Tactical Flight Officer Training and he did an amazing job in this pursuit, as he has over the past few months,” Police Chief Billy Green said.
In fact, earlier in his shift on July 9, Windell was overhead for another successful pursuit. A motorcyclist drove excessively and dangerously through city streets, and Windell provided the motorcycle’s direction of travel and ultimate stopping location. Windell led ground units to the suspect’s residence, where the suspect was taken into custody without incident.
Overall in the month of July, Windell and Frydendall flew 56.2 hours. They were first on scene to 23 calls for service and able to cancel 19 ground units from routine calls, freeing them for other calls for service or patrol duties. They assisted in 23 arrests.
As a result, both Windell and Frydendall were named the Fontana P.D.’s Employees of the Month for July.
----- IN ADDITION, Ruby Landin, a records clerk, was also named an Employee of the Month.
Landin has been working in the Records Unit since January of 2017.
In November of 2020, a special assignment spot was approved by command staff that would allow a specialist to be assigned to the Investigations Unit, full time. Landin earned the special assignment spot in January. In one month alone, she managed to process 394 cases, not including her other assigned tasks.
