An officer was praised for his act of kindness while helping a family in need on June 21, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 10:20 a.m., officers responded to a medical aid call in Fontana, the P.D. said in a Facebook post.
A mother was having a medical emergency while she was driving with her children in the vehicle. She was able to dial 911 for help and was later transported to a hospital by ambulance.
Then Officer Patrick Heusterberg took the children to a local food establishment after he learned they were hungry.
“They had a good meal while waiting for their father to respond from work,” the Facebook post said. “The father was beyond grateful and couldn’t believe an officer would do such a great act of kindness.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.