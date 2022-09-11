Because of his ability to help solve a burglary case, Officer Matt Rodgers was named the Fontana Police Department’s Employee of the Month for June.
On June 5, Rodgers investigated a burglary at Game Stop in Fontana and located a witness who provided a possible suspect description. Rodgers canvassed the area, subsequently locating video which possibly contained the suspect’s vehicle and license plate number.
He then furthered his investigation, utilizing department resources which resulted in successfully identifying the suspect, in addition to solving two additional burglaries allegedly committed by the suspect in neighboring cities.
Rodgers provided the information to the P.D.’s Rapid Response Team, which apprehended the suspect less than 48 hours later.
“Officer Rodgers’ extensive and thorough investigation clearly displays his attention to detail and advanced investigative skills,” said Fontana Police Chief Billy Green.
