An officer shot and wounded a suspect who allegedly fired shots at him during an incident in a neighborhood in southern Fontana on May 20, according to the Fontana Police Department.
No officers or residents were injured during the incident, police said.
At about 10:20 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call at a gas station in the 11000 block of Sierra Avenue. Upon arrival, officers discovered evidence of a shooting.
The person responsible for the shooting was described by witnesses as a man with a tattoo on his face. The suspect was last seen running into the neighborhood located south of Jurupa Avenue and east of Sierra.
A perimeter was established and officers searched for the shooter.
At about 11 p.m., an officer saw a subject matching the shooter’s description run from an easement south of the neighborhood onto Sierra. The officer ordered the subject to stop, but the person responded by allegedly firing multiple shots at the officer. The officer returned fire and struck the suspect in the hand area. The suspect was then taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The suspect was later identified as 37-year-old Paul Valenzuela, with a last known address out of Riverside. Police said Valenzuela is a documented criminal street gang member and was found to be on parole for possession of drugs while in prison. He has multiple prior convictions for crimes, including battery on a police officer, drug possession, robbery, firearm possession, terrorist threats, and multiple violations of parole.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Specialized Investigations Bureau and the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office will investigate the entire incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.