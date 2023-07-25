Fontana Police Department officers and California Highway Patrol investigators teamed up to arrest a suspect who was believed to be responsible for a recent freeway shooting on Interstate 15.
Mingo Vera, 27, of San Bernardino was arrested on July 22 and booked into Central Detention Center on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and negligent discharge of a firearm, according to a press release by the CHP.
The charges stem from an incident that took place on July 19 at about 9:13 p.m., when the driver of a gray Toyota Yaris became involved in a road rage incident with the driver of a blue Peterbilt truck tractor on I-15, the CHP said.
During the altercation, the suspect shot the front right passenger side of the Peterbilt, narrowly missing the driver. The suspect then fled the scene traveling northbound on I-15, taking the Interstate 215 transition road.
Through investigative means, CHP investigators obtained the license plate of the suspect vehicle and listed it as a wanted vehicle.
On July 22, Fontana P.D. officers conducted a traffic stop and detained the driver. CHP investigators arrived on scene and arrested Vera, impounded the vehicle, and located evidence and the firearm believed to be used by the suspect during the shooting.
“Public safety is the top priority of the CHP. Freeway shootings are a serious crime, and the CHP has highly trained personnel to actively investigate each incident of highway violence,” said CHP San Bernardino Area Commander Captain Mario Lucio.
Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is encouraged to call CHP Officer Dylan Gates at (909) 383-4247.
The public’s assistance is essential to combatting aggressive drivers and road rage, the CHP said. Anyone who witnesses any type of dangerous behavior is encouraged to call 9-1-1 and report the incident.
