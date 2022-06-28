Because of their ability to help solve a series of robberies in the area, four officers were named Employees of the Month for April by the Fontana Police Department.
Officers Garrett Gooselaw, Travis Marshall, Christopher Oropesa, and Celestine Cazares were honored at a recent Fontana City Council meeting.
On April 24, Gooselaw and Marshall were dispatched to a strong-arm robbery at the Indoor Swap Meet. The suspect ripped a gold chain from the victim’s neck and fled in a vehicle.
The victim provided a license plate number for the suspect vehicle, and the officers were able to identify the suspect with the victim through a six-pack photo lineup at the scene.
A few minutes later, another strong-arm robbery occurred at a supermarket on Arrow and Locust avenues, with the same suspect and vehicle fleeing eastbound on Arrow. This incident was handled by Oropesa, and the information was passed on to the Rialto Police Department, whose officers located the suspect vehicle and stopped it in Rialto.
Gooselaw and Marshall took custody of the suspects after getting positive IDs from both victims. The officers recovered both of the victims’ property and also obtained admissions from the suspects.
The Redlands and San Bernardino police departments advised the Fontana officers that they had recently had robberies with similar suspect descriptions. Redlands detectives then obtained admissions for their robberies, and San Bernardino detectives said they would follow up on the information later.
“This incident serves as an excellent example of a collaborative effort between our officers and outside agencies to successfully resolve an ongoing string of robberies,” the Fontana P.D. said.
