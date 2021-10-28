Two juveniles were injured in a shooting incident in Fontana last month, but thanks to good investigative work, two officers were able to identify a suspect in the case, which led to his arrest.
For their determined efforts to solve the crime, Officers Andrew Hackett and Justin Summers — along with members of the Gang Unit — were named the Fontana Police Department’s Employees of the Month for September.
During the incident, Summers and Hackett responded to a call for service of the shooting. The two juveniles were involved in an altercation with an unknown adult and his juvenile brother in front of an apartment complex on Seville Avenue. During the altercation, the adult fired multiple rounds at the victims, striking one of them twice in the leg and foot, and pistol whipping the second juvenile.
“Officer Hackett and Officer Summers went above and beyond what is asked of them and were able to obtain vital information in identifying the suspects,” Fontana Police Chief Billy Green said.
By reaching out to the Fontana School Police Department and using the Fontana P.D.’s resources and interview techniques, the two officers were able to get listed names of the suspects and a possible vehicle that the suspects used while fleeing the scene after the shooting.
The information that the two officers obtained was passed on to the Gang Unit, which continued the investigation.
Gang Unit officers located the suspect’s vehicle parked in front of a residence in San Bernardino. They also identified the residence and the connection to the suspect, Anthony Duvall.
After many hours of surveillance, Duvall was observed leaving his residence on Seville in Fontana. The Gang Unit officers safely detained Duvall, had him positively identified by the victims, and wrote search warrants for multiple residences and vehicles.
At the conclusion of the investigation, three arrests were made, two guns and ammunition were seized, and Duvall gave a full confession to the attack on the juvenile victims, police said.
“Officers Hackett and Summers easily could have just taken the victims’ statements and sent it up to investigations, but because of their work ethic and investigative skills, they would not stop there,” Green said. “Additionally, the Gang Unit officers worked tirelessly to get these violent individuals and their illegal firearms off the streets.”
Hackett and Summers, in addition to the Gang Unit members (Corporal Edward Stewart and Officers Michael Bernath, Joshua Nassar, Paul Beltran, and Samuel Saenz) were honored during the Oct. 26 City Council meeting.
----- IN ADDITION, Community Service Officers Marcela Javier, Autumn Hubbard, Adrianna Manning, Bethany Martinez, Brianna Chairez, David Martinez, and Alex Chuy were honored as the non-sworn Employees of the Month for September by the Police Department.
Members of the CSO Unit have a very meaningful role at the P.D., according to the patrol sergeants who nominated them for this honor.
These officers are assigned to patrol, traffic, the front desk, dispatch, and property, and they help with the court liaison. While they are assigned to patrol, they write various crime reports. These reports are always well written and very detailed, the patrol sergeants said.
By them taking reports in the field, it helps with the response times for the community and frees up patrol officers so they can investigate other crimes. The CSOs will also assist patrol officers and detectives in the field by collecting physical evidence as well as video surveillance.
While they aren’t assisting officers or taking an abundance of reports, the CSOs are handling parking violation complaints. They will also respond to non-injury traffic collisions or assist patrol officers with traffic control.
The CSOs were praised for their positive attitudes and service to the community.
