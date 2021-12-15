A 58-year-old man was arrested on charges related to possessing child sexual abuse material and sexually assaulting a minor, according to the Fontana Police Department.
Detectives from the P.D.’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force began an investigation of Jose Castaneda, who was a registered sex offender in Bloomington.
On Dec. 14, a search warrant was served at his residence in the 10100 block of Church Street. During the search warrant, detectives seized multiple electronic devices, which allegedly contained child sexual abuse material as well as chat messages through social media platforms indicating that the suspect was allegedly soliciting young children for nude images, police said.
The following are social media accounts that the suspect may have been using to contact minors:
Instagram - Josecastaneda5983
TikTok- Jose Castaneda 110.
An ongoing investigation revealed that Castaneda was wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting multiple children while at previous work sites.
He frequented the Indio Swap Meet (46300 block of Arabia Street, Indio) and the Rubidoux Swap Meet (3700 block of Opal Street, Riverside).
The suspect was booked into West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact ICAC at: Jdrodriguez@FONTANA.ORG or (909)-356-3329.
