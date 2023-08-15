Fontana officers recently arrested a 37-year-old man who allegedly committed several crimes after previously being incarcerated on a murder conviction.
Joel Vivian was released on parole in September of 2021 after serving time in prison. He was then rearrested for allegedly being in possession of a firearm, but in May of 2022 he was released on parole and probation, according to a post on the Fontana P.D. Facebook page on Aug. 10.
“While out on parole/probation, Joel terrorized the community of Heritage when he went on a violent crime spree, vandalizing numerous vehicles before breaking into a residence, committing a home invasion, and threatening an elderly couple with a sharp screwdriver,” the Facebook post said.
Vivian was a career criminal who “should have never been released from prison,” the P.D. said on Facebook.
Police said Vivian’s case is a reminder of how vital it is for residents to go over safety tips with their families and neighbors.
“This is why it is very important to not be afraid but be aware of what is going on around us. If you see something, say something. Be good witnesses,” the Facebook page said.
