Fontana Police Department officers arrested a man who led them on a wild, high-speed pursuit through several cities on Aug. 13, police said.
At 1:04 p.m., Fontana P.D.'s Multiple Enforcement Team (MET) attempted to stop a silver Hyundai Elantra for vehicle violations on Redlands Boulevard and Hunts Lane in San Bernardino. The driver failed to stop and pursuit ensued.
The Elantra traveled through the cities of Riverside, Fontana, Colton, Redlands, Bloomington and San Bernardino via surface streets and area freeways.
During the pursuit, the driver began throwing items out of the vehicle. Trailing officers recovered some of the items and located about two pounds of suspected methamphetamine discarded by the suspect, police said.
The pursuit reached speeds upwards of 80 mph, and helicopters from the Fontana P.D. and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the pursuit, which ended on Waterman Avenue north of Redlands Boulevard.
The driver, later identified as Jimmy Santillan, 43, of Perris, was arrested on various charges, including a felony warrant for drug related offenses. He was booked into West Valley Detention Center.
There were no reports of collisions during the incident.
