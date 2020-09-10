A 35-year-old Rancho Cucamonga man was arrested by Fontana Police Department officers for allegedly possessing and manufacturing child pornography, police said.
The P.D.'s Internet Crimes Against Children (I.C.A.C.) unit discovered evidence through investigation that led to the suspect, Alejandro Sanchez-Diaz.
On Sept. 9, I.C.A.C. authored and served a search warrant in the 12000 block of Royal Oaks Drive in Rancho Cucamonga. During the search warrant, detectives located and seized multiple electronic devices.
Evidence relating to the possession and manufacturing of child pornography by use of hidden cameras was also located, police said.
Sanchez-Diaz was taken into custody.
