The Fontana Police Department arrested a suspect who was allegedly possessing illegal fireworks and a firearm during the weekend of April 17-18.
The Rapid Response Team finished an investigation which ended with the seizure of illegal fireworks and an illegal firearm, according to the P.D.'s Facebook page.
"These illegal fireworks are dangerous and are a fire hazard," the Facebook post said. "Safe and sane fireworks are allowed but only south of Summit Avenue in Fontana."
