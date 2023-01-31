Fontana officers arrested a suspect who has allegedly stolen about $750,000 worth of items from home improvement stores throughout Southern California over a span of several years, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On Jan. 30, after an investigation lasting several months, officers from the Fugitive Apprehension Team and Multiple Enforcement Team tracked down a burglary suspect who had allegedly been stealing power tools from the Home Depot and Lowes since 2016. The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Jaime Ruiz.
Officers served search warrants in the City of Riverside and Colton, and as a result, more than $45,000 in stolen merchandise was recovered and returned to the stores.
Ruiz and a second suspect, Jorge Duran, 59, were arrested and booked at West Valley Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.