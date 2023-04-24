Fontana officers arrested a motorcyclist who led them on a lengthy, high-speed pursuit, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On April 22 at about 11:28 p.m., officers attempted a traffic stop on a green motorcycle with no license plates in the area of Baseline and Live Oak avenues.
The motorcyclist, later identified as Timothy Wiggins, 23, immediately fled at a high rate of speed, and a pursuit was initiated, said Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
The pursuit entered the eastbound Route 210 Freeway, and Wiggins continued to lead officers and the Eagle 1 helicopter on a high-speed pursuit on the freeways around Fontana/Rialto/San Bernardino/Ontario.
The suspect exited the Interstate 15 Freeway at 4th Street and went into the Costco parking lot in Ontario, where he attempted to hide by pushing his motorcycle across the lot, Romero said. However, he was taken into custody without further incident and later booked at West Valley Detention Center.
(1) comment
Yo I've seen this motorcycle around some times
