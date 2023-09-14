Police were busy in Fontana last week, arresting suspects on drug and weapons charges, according to the Fontana Police Department.
Members of the Fontana Rapid Response Team, Gang Unit, and Narcotics Unit seized more than 30 illegal or illegally owned rifles and handguns, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Sept. 13.
Officers were also able to seize more than 65 kilograms of cocaine and other illegal drugs.
Multiple subjects were arrested for possessing illegal firearms, illegally possessing firearms, manufacturing firearms, and stealing a catalytic converter, in addition to a variety of drug charges, including transportation and possession for sales.
