Police officers arrested two suspects and recovered a loaded firearm during an incident on Oct. 2, according to the Fontana Police Department.
Members of the P.D.'s Gang Unit attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle, and during a traffic stop, a motorcycle pulled up beside the same vehicle. The driver of the vehicle handed a bag containing a firearm to the motorcycle rider. Both the motorcycle and the vehicle sped away and led the officers on a pursuit.
The officers were able to get the original vehicle and motorcycle stopped and both of the suspects were taken into custody, police said.
The firearm was recovered, and both suspects were documented gang members, police said.
