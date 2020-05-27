When Fontana Police Department officers caught a suspected car thief on May 27, they also had to deal with an unusual enemy -- a swarm of bees.
At least three officers were transported to an area hospital as a precaution following the attack by the bees at the end of a pursuit, according to a Fontana P.D. Facebook post.
Mango Avenue between Miller Avenue and Holguin Court was temporarily closed following the pursuit of a stolen Ford Mustang out of the High Desert. Fontana officers were in the area of Foothill and Sierra when they located the stolen vehicle, police said.
The officers attempted to stop the Ford and a pursuit ensued. The suspect lost control of the vehicle and collided into a curb, truck and into a tree. The suspect ran from the Ford and was apprehended at Mango and Miller.
However, the collision caused the tree to break and disturb a large beehive. The bees began stinging the officers and the suspect on scene.
The Air Unit “Eagle 1” helicopter had to hover over the swarm of bees so that personnel could reach safety. Medics checked the officers and suspect.
The street was closed to through traffic until vector control personnel could safely remove the bees so officers could recover the vehicle.
