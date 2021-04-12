Officers confiscated guns and drugs during an incident in Fontana this past weekend, according to the Fontana Police Department.
During a traffic stop on a vehicle, officers conducted a search and located two AR-15 style rifles, a handgun, 100 ecstasy pills and more than $400 in cash, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on April 12.
"Firearms and drugs are not a good combo," the P.D. said on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.