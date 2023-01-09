Officers were able to help save the life of an armed and suicidal woman in Fontana on Jan. 8, according to the Fontana Police Department.
Shortly before midnight, the officers responded to Southridge Park regarding a female subject who had a gun to her head and wanted to kill herself, said Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
After the officers found the woman in her vehicle, she got out of the car while holding a loaded handgun.
Officers negotiated with her for several minutes, and she eventually put the gun down and surrendered, Romero said.
She was found to be a military veteran who has PTSD, Romero said.
Officers transported her to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center for treatment. Her firearm was booked for safekeeping.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.