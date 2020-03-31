National Doctors' Day was celebrated on March 30, and members of the Fontana Police Department made a special effort to honor local physicians for their contributions.
"Physicians are among the most respected professionals in our nation," the P.D. said on Facebook. "We wanted to recognize the exceptionally hard work and dedication of doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists and other medical professionals who are at the forefront of everyone’s hearts and minds."
Members of the Fontana Police Officers Association thanked the doctors and nurses at Kaiser Permanente by "treating them to one of our favorite meals, Mexican food from Rosa Maria’s," the Facebook post said.
"God bless our doctors, nurses, respiratory specialists and everyone working to keep all of us healthy."
