Officers issued 40 citations during an operation to crack down on street racing in Fontana during the weekend of March 20-21, according to the Fontana Police Department.
During this detail, one vehicle was towed and a juvenile was arrested for possession of a loaded gun and was later booked into Juvenile Hall, the P.D. said in a Facebook post.
"This detail is something we would like to continue to keep the streets safe for our community. Thank you to our followers for letting us know the areas of concern," the Facebook post said.
