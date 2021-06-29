Night shift patrol officers in Fontana kept busy this past weekend and made three separate arrests which involved illegal firearms, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On June 26, officers initiated a traffic stop and the driver was found to be on felony probation. Officers located a rifle and drugs inside the vehicle, the P.D. said in a Facebook post.
On June 25, officers conducted another traffic stop, and this driver was also found to be on felony probation. When the officer contacted the driver, he observed the driver had a firearm in his possession. The driver was arrested.
Later that evening, officers initiated yet another traffic stop and contacted two active documented gang members. A search of the vehicle revealed a loaded firearm and extended magazines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.