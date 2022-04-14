Fontana Police Department officers recently rescued an infant who was living in poor conditions, according to a Facebook post by the P.D.
On April 6, officers were patrolling in the wash area at the end of Juniper Avenue when they observed a woman smoking narcotics next to her one-month-old baby. The woman and baby were living in the flood control channel.
Due to the deplorable living conditions, and the extreme heat on that day, the officers took possession of the baby for her safety and well-being, police said. Fire Department medics checked her out, and once cleared, police contacted Child Family Services for assistance.
“If you see someone in need of help or would like to inquire about resources, please call our non-emergency dispatch number at (909) 350-7700 and request to speak to the MET Unit, or you may contact City Link. They have several resources for those in need of shelters, food, medical care, clothing, and much more. The contact person at City Link is Bianca, and she can be reached at (909) 803-1059 ext. 2223 or email: biancab@wateroflifecc.org,” the Facebook post said.
