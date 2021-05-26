Officers seized a total of 18 kilos of narcotics during a recent investigation, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The seizures included eight kilos of methamphetamine, five kilos of cocaine, three kilos of heroin, and two kilos of M30 pills, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on May 26.
The department has not released any names related to the seizures due to an ongoing investigation, the Facebook post said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.