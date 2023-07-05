Police officers were kept busy throughout the night of July 4 and seized an estimated 3,000 pounds of illegal fireworks, but no major incidents were reported, according to the Fontana Police Department.
From 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., officers from the department’s Rapid Response Team, Multiple Enforcement Team, Gang Unit, and Narcotics Unit conducted a city-wide fireworks suppression operation, said Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
Dispatch received 834 calls regarding fireworks. Officers responded to 281 calls for service relating to fireworks, and 109 calls were sent out over the Mobile Data Communicator (MDC).
The Fontana P.D. and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to 41 fire calls relating to fireworks.
Sixteen citations were written for illegal fireworks.
