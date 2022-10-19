Patrol officers in Fontana were busy seizing guns, drugs, and fentanyl recently, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The Rapid Response Team conducted a probation search and located two handguns, a rifle, and ammunition, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Oct. 19.
In all, three subjects were arrested on felony charges.
“Another example of teams working together to make the commUNITY safer,” the Facebook post said.
