While families were out enjoying their Halloween night, Fontana Police Department narcotics officers continued to take action against illegal drugs.
Officers made an arrest and seized thousands of fentanyl pills, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Nov. 1.
The officers also seized three illegally possessed firearms during the incident.
Thank you for sweeping this p80 ghost garbage off the streets and saving lives, between the guns and the fentanyl these guys were dealing death on our streets.
