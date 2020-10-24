Fontana Police Department officers shot and killed a man who had allegedly fired shots at them during an incident on the Interstate 10 Freeway in Loma Linda on Oct. 23, according to reports.
The incident began at about 11:30 p.m., when officers found a wanted man in Colton and attempted a traffic stop, but the suspect sped away and a pursuit began, the California Highway Patrol said.
After traveling briefly on the 215 Freeway, the suspect went on the eastbound I-10 Freeway and, near Tippecanoe Avenue, got out of his vehicle and began shooting at the officers, the CHP said. The officers returned fire, striking the suspect, the CHP said.
None of the officers were injured in the incident.
Caltrans officials shut down the freeway for several hours on Saturday morning, Oct. 24, while the incident was being investigated.
No other information was immediately available.
