Some people just can’t resist the alluring smell of food.
Fontana Police Department officers received a burglary call on the night of Jan. 4 at a San Bernardino County facility in the 17600 block of Arrow Boulevard.
The officers located a 35-year-old man on the roof of a closed building, the P.D. said on Facebook.
Sgt. Ernes managed to coax the suspect off the roof with a “Happy Meal” and a walk down a Fire Department ladder, the P.D. said.
"Unfortunately he’ll have to wait for the prize until after he’s released from West Valley Jail," the P.D. said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.