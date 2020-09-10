Fontana Police Department officers were extremely busy during the Labor Day weekend (Sept. 4-7), making numerous arrests for various felony violations.
Police provided information regarding these major incidents:
• On Sept. 4 at 1:15 p.m., gang officers from the P.D.'s Multiple Enforcement Team were conducting an investigation which led them to Colton. They attempted to stop a vehicle with two known adult gang members. The driver led officers on a short vehicle pursuit, at which time the passenger got out of the vehicle and fled on foot, and the vehicle pursuit continued. Officers chased the passenger on foot, and he tossed a loaded gun as he ran from officers. The officers caught the passenger and recovered the gun. The driver stopped about a block away and was arrested.
• On Sept. 5 at 12:15 a.m., a patrol officer made a traffic stop for vehicle code violations in the area of Foothill Boulevard and Citrus Avenue. The driver, a juvenile, was found to be driving without a license and had an adult passenger. Officers searched his vehicle and located two loaded firearms, one of which was reported stolen. Both occupants were arrested.
• On Sept. 5 at 7:30 p.m., patrol officers conducted a traffic stop for vehicle code violations in the 10200 block of Juniper Avenue and contacted an adult male. A search of the vehicle revealed approximately 3 ounces of methamphetamine. The driver was arrested and booked into county jail.
• On Sept. 5 at 11:15 p.m., gang officers located a wanted adult male suspect at the Quality Inn in San Bernardino. When the suspect saw officers, he ran into his motel room. He remained inside for a moment before he decided to comply, and he exited the room. He was placed under arrest, and a loaded handgun was recovered inside the hotel room.
• On Sept. 5 at 9:06 p.m., officers were dispatched to a disturbance with a male who was upset and carrying a rifle in the 13400 block of Huntington Street. Officers arrived on-scene and were able to locate a victim of domestic violence assault. Officers approached the residence and the suspect exited the house but retreated into the garage, where he was last seen with the firearm. A taser was utilized and the 42-year-old suspect was taken into custody and booked into the county jail, and a shotgun was recovered.
• On Sept. 6 at 3:34 a.m., officers were dispatched to a report of two males (23/29) shooting at a victim in a vehicle in the area of Date and Athol streets. Officers located the two suspects in the 9000 block of Date. As officers approached them, one of the suspects attempted to flee. Both suspects were quickly detained, and a firearm was recovered. Both subjects were arrested and booked into the county jail.
• On Sept. 7 at 4:19 p.m., a male was walking on Cherry Avenue at Banana Avenue when a 34-year-old male asked him for money. The victim refused and the suspect grabbed a wooden stick and struck the victim on the head twice. The suspect then picked up a rock and threw it at the victim but missed. The victim ran away, and a passerby picked him up and drove away. Officers located the suspect near the area, and he was arrested without incident. The victim was treated by paramedics for his head injury.
• On Sept. 7 at 5:24 p.m., patrol officers conducted a traffic stop on a 2017 Maserati with paper plates in the area of Ivy and Bennett streets. The 33-year-old driver was in possession of a stolen handgun that was taken in Los Angeles. The suspect was arrested and booked at West Valley Detention Center.
• On Sept. 7 at 10:34 p.m., patrol officers located a Chrysler 300 in the area of Sierra Lakes and Sierra Avenue. The vehicle was used in an attempted robbery with a firearm in Hesperia. A traffic stop was conducted in the Boston’s parking lot. The 31-year-old driver who was listed as the primary suspect in the Hesperia incident was arrested. A 27-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were also in the vehicle and arrested for having unrelated warrants for their arrest. All three occupants were arrested and booked into the county jail.
